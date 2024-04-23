Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.