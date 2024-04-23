Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.5 %

ZION stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

