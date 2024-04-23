Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.03.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

