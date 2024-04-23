Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

