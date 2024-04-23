Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 82.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

