Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 547.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 826,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

