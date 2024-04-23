Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,128 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,649 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

