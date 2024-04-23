Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.