Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $132,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,263,637.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total transaction of $12,041,256.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

AMR opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

