Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.