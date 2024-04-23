Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

