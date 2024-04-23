Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 348,563 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $8,596,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.