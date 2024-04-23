Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.17. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 447,584 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

