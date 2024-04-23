NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after acquiring an additional 209,085 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

Shares of NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $846.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

