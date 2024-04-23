NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $846.17 and a 200-day moving average of $627.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

