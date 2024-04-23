NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $7,806.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,717.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,942.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

