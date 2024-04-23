Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 105,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.