Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 641 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 105,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.