Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.70

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.70 and traded as low as C$48.24. Open Text shares last traded at C$48.61, with a volume of 585,030 shares trading hands.

Open Text Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43.

Insider Activity at Open Text

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total value of C$5,265,843.20. In other news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total value of C$280,278.53. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total value of C$5,265,843.20. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

