Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Shares of Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 322,759 shares traded.

Panther Metals Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 22.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

