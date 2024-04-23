PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.16

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.16 and traded as high as $41.69. PAR Technology shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 188,711 shares trading hands.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.