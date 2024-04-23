Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.
Paragon Entertainment Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Paragon Entertainment
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
