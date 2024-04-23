Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 12,325 shares.
Patriot Gold Trading Down 7.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.