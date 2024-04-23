Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $186.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day moving average of $198.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.