Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as low as $17.65. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 27,362 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Featured Stories

