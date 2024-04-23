Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $274.70

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.70 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 285.80 ($3.53). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 282.60 ($3.49), with a volume of 243,204 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 390 ($4.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,766.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 292.75.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

