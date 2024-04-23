PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,688 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

