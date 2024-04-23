PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $141.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $131.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

