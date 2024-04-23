PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $148.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $149.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.