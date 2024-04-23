PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $162.00 at KeyCorp

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

