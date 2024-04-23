PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $164.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $167.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.50.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $131.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

