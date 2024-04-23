Private Client Services LLC Invests $689,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

