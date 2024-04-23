Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $104.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.