Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $12,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

