Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.19 on Monday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,345,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 253,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

