Requisite Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 142,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 58,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Apple by 570.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 161,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,133,000 after buying an additional 137,596 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.80 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

