RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 208.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RH were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,295,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2,139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.61 and a 200 day moving average of $267.11. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

