River Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,543,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,467,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,384,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,037,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.25 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

