Root Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4 %

NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $846.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

