R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.54 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,354,861 shares changing hands.

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.54. The company has a market cap of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About R&Q Insurance

(Get Free Report)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.