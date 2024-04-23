Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$1.05. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.
Rye Patch Gold Company Profile
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
