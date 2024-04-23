SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 451 ($5.57). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.57), with a volume of 965,833 shares.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451. The stock has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84.
SafeCharge International Group Company Profile
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
