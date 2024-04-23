Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.65

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.65 and traded as high as C$16.74. Savaria shares last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 50,161 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.64.

Savaria Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.32.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Further Reading

