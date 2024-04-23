Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 68.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

