Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

