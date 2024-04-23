Schlumberger’s (SLB) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $245,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 68.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

