Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.73.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 681.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

