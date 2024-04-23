Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,109,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,910,000 after buying an additional 196,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $359.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

