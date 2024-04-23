Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.31

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.31 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.62). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.69), with a volume of 16,943 shares.

Get Spectra Systems alerts:

Spectra Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Spectra Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,923.08%.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.