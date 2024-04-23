StockNews.com Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Foot Locker by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

