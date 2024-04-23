StockNews.com Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

